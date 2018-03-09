Farah Al Qasimi Wins 2018 NADA Artadia Award

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) has announced that Farah Al Qasimi, whose work often addresses the shared visual traditions of hospitality across cultures, is the recipient of this year’s $5,000 New York Artadia Award. This is the eleventh time NADA and Artadia have partnered to present the award. Al Qasimi’s work is exhibited at the Helena Anrather booth. The gallery also staged the artist’s first New York solo exhibition last year.

The jury comprised Natalie Bell, associate curator of the New Museum, and Alexis Lowry, associate curator of the Dia Art Foundation. “Farah Al Qasimi’s richly textured, strikingly composed photographs address want, expectation, identity, and global consumer culture, and stood out for their incisive eloquence,” stated Lowry. Bell added, “In spite of their directness, Farah’s photos function on a number of levels and in a very simple sense, I find them interesting both for what they allude to—here, the aesthetics and material culture of hospitality (from upholstery to the soap bar on the bidet)—and what they obscure, which is often the specific identity of the sitters.”

Born in Abu Dhabi in 1991, Al Qasimi works in photography, video, sound, and performance. She received an MFA in photography from the Yale School of Art in 2017, and recently completed residencies at the Delfina Foundation in London and the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Maine.