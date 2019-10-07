Faurschou Foundation to Open Exhibition Space in New York

The Faurschou Foundation has announced that it is expanding to New York. Established in 2011 by Danish collector Jens Faurschou, the foundation, which aims to promote cultural exchange between the east and the west, has permanent exhibition spaces in Copenhagen and Beijing and runs a biannual pop-up space in Venice.

On November 3, it will open a newly renovated 12,000-square-foot industrial warehouse in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The building will allow the foundation to stage large-scale installations and exhibitions. “The Red Bean Grows in the South,” a group exhibition centered on concepts of dreams and longing and featuring works by artists Ai Weiwei, Louise Bourgeois, Cecily Brown, Cai Guo-Qiang, Omer Fast, Edward and Nancy Reddin Kienholz, and Danh Vo, among others, will inaugurate the space.

“New York City has been an important artistic capital of the art world since the early twentieth century, so we’ve always been interested in the idea of opening an exhibition space,” Faurschou remarked. “We are energized by the challenge and opportunity posed by the complex cultural landscape of NYC, and we look forward to presenting our exhibitions to this highly sophisticated audience and cultivating cross-cultural exchange and dialogue between Europe, Asia and the Americas with our three unique spaces.”

