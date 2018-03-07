Featuring 198 Galleries from 31 Countries, the Armory Show Opens Thursday

The Armory Show kicks off its preview day today before it opens to the public on Thursday, March 8. 198 galleries from thirty-one countries are participating in the fair. Forty-three galleries will be exhibiting for the first time, including 80m2 Livia Benavides (Lima), BANK (Shanghai), Galerija Gregor Podnar (Berlin), Pearl Lam Galleries (Hong Kong), Night Gallery (Los Angeles), and Yamamoto Gendai (Tokyo).

Among the highlights of the event are the large-scale artworks and commissions featured in the Platform section. Titled “The Contingent,” this presentation is the second edition of Platform and was curated by Jen Mergel, the vice president of programming for the Association of Art Museum Curators. The section includes new works by the Bruce High Quality Foundation, Sarah Cain, Tara Donovan, Jeffrey Gibson, Alex Schweder, and Elmgreen & Dragset, among others.

Curated by Gabriel Ritter, the head of the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s contemporary art department, this year’s Focus section comprises solo and dual-artist presentations, organized by twenty-eight galleries, that examine how technology has both mediated the representation of the physical body and imagined its emancipation in contemporary art. Among the works on view are acrylic paintings by Clair Tabouret, machine-cut objects produced by Anne Libby, new works by Tony Oursler, and sculptures by Aleksandra Domanović.

Armory Live programming will take place throughout the course of the fair at the Armory Live Theater on Pier 94. It will include talks by figures such as Hans Ulrich Obrist, who will discuss exhibition-making in the twenty-first century; conversations with artists JR, Hermann Nitsch, and Carolee Schneemann, among others; and panels on the future of the gallery and the rapid growth of new cultural centers.

While the opening of the Armory Show usually kicks off Armory Week, the ADAA Art Show broke from tradition and opened last week. Other fairs opening this week include NADA, which will take place on the ground floor of Skylight Clarkson Square in SoHo from March 8 through March 11; Independent New York, which will return to Spring Studios in Tribeca for its third year and will run from March 9 to March 11; Volta NY, which will host eighty-five galleries at Pier 90 from March 8 to March 11; Scope, which will open at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea on March 9 and close on March 11; Art on Paper, which will feature eighty-five exhibitors at Pier 36 from March 8 to March 11; the Clio Art Fair, which champions artists without gallery representation and will take place at 335 West 35th Street from March 8 to March 11; and the Spring/Break Art Show, which will focus on the themes of migration and assimilation, and will run from March 6 to March 12.