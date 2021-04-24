Felix Art Fair Going Ahead in Los Angeles

Though Frieze has officially canceled its 2021 Los Angeles iteration, the relatively new Felix fair, which typically runs concurrently with Frieze LA, is still on, Artnet News reports. The third edition of the event will be held at downtown LA’s Roosevelt Hotel, as in previous years, and will likely take place July 26–31, when Frieze was expected to be happening. Owing to the continuing Covid-19 crisis, the fair will be held in outdoor cabanas and in the ground-floor rooms opening onto the Roosevelt’s pool, which notably features a David Hockney work at its bottom. Though the event will not enjoy its typical synergy with the more established Frieze, it is to take place at the same time as the inaugural Gallery Weekend Los Angeles, organized by the fledgling Gallery Association of Los Angeles.

The news bodes well for the city, where museums were shuttered for a year from last spring as the pandemic surged. Many reopened in limited capacity in April, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Hammer Museum, the Palm Springs Art Museum and the Getty. Others remain closed including the Broad, which is to open May 26, and the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, which will welcome visitors June 3. The gallery scene has been thriving by comparison, with galleries like the blue-chip David Zwirner and Nigeria’s Rele Gallery opening outposts there in the past year; and Gagosian snapping up the former Marciano Museum.

ALL IMAGES