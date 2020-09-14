FIAC Canceled as Coronavirus Cases Spike Throughout France

Organizers of the Foir international d’art contemporain, better known as FIAC, have decided to cancel this year’s edition, originally planned to occur from October 22–25 at Paris’s Grand Palais. The annual fair was one of the few remaining global art events that hadn’t been called off due to the coronavirus, which has seen a leap in cases throughout France. Despite the country reporting 56,000 new cases during the last week, another French fair, Art Paris, welcomed an estimated 6,000 visitors over the past four days for its postponed edition, drawing a mixed response. FIAC had seemed similarly resolute in its decision to move ahead with an in-person event, even as fairs such as Art Basel Miami Beach and Frieze London dropped their 2020 editions this summer. Unlike those events, FIAC is not planning to implement an online viewing room.

“Despite its deep determination to organize FIAC–this unique rendez-vous bringing together specialists in the field of modern and contemporary art—in 2020, and its efforts to overcome the difficulties caused by the health crisis, the fair is not in a position to organize an event that meets the legitimate expectations of its exhibitors,” said the organizers, who are refunding all fees already paid by exhibitors. “Hors les Murs,” a public art program put on by the fair at various tourist attractions throughout the capital, will also no longer take place.

