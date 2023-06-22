Film Forum Union Ratifies Inaugural Contract

Unionized workers at Film Forum, New York’s internationally known independent cinema, successfully negotiated their first contract with the downtown nonprofit’s management. The forty-five-member union, which organized last year under the auspices of United Auto Workers Local 2110, voted by a large margin to ratify the new five-year contract, which runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2028. Its enforcement date is concurrent with that on which deputy director Sonya Chung takes the reins from Karen Cooper, who is departing after fifty years as the theater’s director.

“After eight months of negotiations, we’re thrilled to have reached an agreement on a union contract,” said Stephanie Gross, the theater’s repertory programming manager and a union bargaining committee member, in a statement. “This contract is going to make a real difference for the workers of Film Forum. The wage increases are long awaited and well-deserved.”

On average, salaries will increase by 12 percent, with entry level administrative employees seeing the greatest gains, going from a minimum annual wage of $35,000 to $46,000. All administrative staff will receive a minimum increase of 5 percent on July 1, with subsequent raises of 4 percent, 3 percent, 4 percent, and 4.5 percent each year through 2028. Part-time cinema floor staff will be paid a minimum of $18 or $19 per hour depending upon date of hire; those rates will rise to $22.50 or $23.50 by July 1, 2027. Facilities staff will earn a minimum of $33 per hour, with the rate scheduled to rise to $37.50 by July 1, 2027.

The new contract gives workers more paid time off, establishes a 403(b) matching program, maintains single health coverage without employee contributions, improves holiday pay for cinema and facilities staff, and mandates four weeks of fully paid parental leave. As well, it lays the groundwork for an enforceable grievance procedure, establishes a labor management committee, and ensures health and safety protection and paid time off for diversity training. The contract additionally restricts Film Forum’s right to hire subcontractors or non-union temporary employees.

Local 2110 UAW represents workers at a variety of cultural and educational institutions in New York and New England, including the Museum of Modern Art; the Whitney Museum of American Art; the Brooklyn Museum; the Dia Art Foundation; the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; Mass MoCA; and others.

ALL IMAGES