Film Producer Is One of Four Women Accusing Former New York Attorney General of Physical Abuse

Four women, including activist, culture writer, and film producer Tanya Selvaratnam, have accused former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of physical abuse, reports Helen Stoilas of the Art Newspaper. Prior to the allegations, Schneiderman—the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in New York State—was known as an advocate for women’s rights and as a public supporter of the #MeToo movement. He had also used his position to take legal action against American film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Schneiderman’s alleged behavior recently came to light in an article published by the New Yorker. Only a few hours after the story went live, he resigned from his post. “In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity,” said Schneiderman. “I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.” He also claimed that the accusations are “unrelated” to the operations of his office.

Commenting on her decision to speak out about her experiences, Selvaratnam said in a statement: “After I found out that other women had been abused, I wondered, who’s next, and knew something needed to be done. So, I chose to come forward both to protect women who might enter into a relationship with him in the future but also to raise awareness around the issue of intimate partner violence.”