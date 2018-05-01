Film Producer Sues Gagosian Gallery Over Undelivered Jeff Koons Sculpture

Film producer and art collector Joel Silver is suing Gagosian Gallery because he claims it has not yet delivered a Jeff Koons sculpture he purchased for $8 million, writes Alex Greenberger of Artnews.

Silver bought Koons’s Balloon Venus Hohlen Fels, 2013–15, in 2014. The producer worked out a payment plan with the gallery, putting down an initial payment of $3.2 million for the piece. Silver was told that the work would be ready for him by June 2017. But then the gallery pushed back the date to July 2019 because of “purported difficulties in completing a ‘digital model’” for the work, according to the lawsuit. Silver then asked for his money back after growing weary of the delays. Gagosian Gallery, however, told him he couldn’t get his money back until he started making additional payments on an altered schedule designed by the gallery.

“Because of the unusual process used to create his pieces, and his impeccable standards for completion, [Koons’s] contracts for sale specifically state that the delivery dates are only estimates,” said the gallery in a statement to Artnews. “For more than thirty years Jeff Koons has been creating works of art and to our knowledge, without exception, has never failed to deliver these works and always to the enormous satisfaction of the collector. Progress is being made on the pieces at issue in these litigations, and as always they will be delivered upon completion.”

Last month, Steven Tananbaum, an art collector and trustee of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, filed a lawsuit against Gagosian Gallery and Jeff Koons, LLC over three sculptures the collector paid more than $13 million for. The suit alleges that the artist and the gallery are trying to hustle collectors out of millions of dollars.