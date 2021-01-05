Five Philadelphia Museums to Reopen This Month

Five Philadelphia museums jointly detailed plans to reopen following a temporary city-mandated closure, caused by the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, extending from November 20 to January 5, when it was announced that the closure order was lifted for some industries, including museums. The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, the Barnes Foundation, the Franklin Institute, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA), and the Philadelphia Museum of Art will reopen in January, with additional health and safety protocols in place to protect staff and visitors.

The Franklin Institute, a science museum that is additionally home to a research and education center, will be the first to reopen, on January 6, while the Barnes Foundation, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and Drexel’s Academy of Natural Sciences will welcome visitors back January 8. PAFA will greet the public on January 21.

“With the advent of a new year, we are grateful for the opportunity to welcome our visitors once again,” the directors of the five institutions said in a joint statement. “Despite the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resilience of the cultural sector shines through and cultural experiences remain essential to the well-being of the human spirit, providing inspiration, enrichment, and rejuvenation. Undoubtedly, the role of Philadelphia’s museums and cultural organizations will be a critical one in the region’s recovery.”

Also detailing reopening plans were the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, which will greet visitors in March, and the Rodin Museum, which has said it will open its doors sometime in the spring.

The museums are among a number of East Coast institutions forced to close this winter amid a second wave of Covid-19 cases, among them the Baltimore Museum of Art, scheduled to reopen January 16. Boston museums remain closed, as do the Smithsonian’s seven Washington, DC, museums, with no reopening dates yet announced for any of these.

