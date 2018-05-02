Following Delays, Menil Drawing Institute to Open in November

The Menil Drawing Institute in Houston has announced that it will finally open its doors on November 3. The brand new $40 million facility was supposed to welcome guests months sooner, but it was forced to postpone its opening date due to the need for additional construction work.

Billed as the first freestanding facility built expressly for the acquisition, exhibition, study, conservation, and storage of modern and contemporary drawings, the 30,000-square-foot building will be inaugurated with “The Condition of Being Here: Drawings by Jasper Johns,” an exhibition spanning the artist’s career.

The Menil Drawing Institute has been a program of the Menil Collection since 2008, organizing major traveling exhibitions and undertaking scholarly projects that include the catalogue raisonné of the drawings of Jasper Johns, which will be published when the exhibition dedicated to the artist’s work opens in November. Designed by the Los Angeles–based firm of Johnston Marklee in collaboration with the landscape architects Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, the institute will be the fifth art building on the Menil Collection’s thirty-acre campus.

“Situated in the center of our neighborhood, the Menil Drawing Institute offers a deeply thoughtful, highly personal window into the practice of drawing, which we hope will intrigue and inspire all who visit,” said Menil Collection director Rebecca Rabinow.