Following Expansion Project, Hood Museum of Art to Open in January 2019

The newly renovated Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College will open to the public on January 26, 2019, following two years of construction. Led by the New York architecture firm Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects, the expansion project doubled the Hood’s overall square footage, increased its exhibition space by 42 percent, and added more classrooms.

The museum comprises two floors of galleries, a third floor of administration offices and a lower level for art storage. It will also feature a new entranceway, the design for which originally alarmed architectural preservationists who claimed it would ruin architect Charles Moore’s vision for the building, which was completed in 1985. For Williams, the $50 million project preserves the many of the distinctive features from Moore’s design. “The conversation throughout has been both pedagogical and architectural,” Williams said. “The renovation of and addition to the existing Hood creates a complementary dialogue between old and new, extending the identity and functions of the institution well into the future.”

The impetus for the expansion was to increase the amount or art from the Hood’s 65,000-work collection that can be displayed at one time, provide more flexible space for public programming and other events, and improve its functionality as a teaching institution by creating space for more classes to take place within the museum.

John Stomberg, director of the museum, said, “The Hood will continue preserving the past and embracing the present but will aspire also to shape the future by choreographing vital encounters with important works of art. In short, the new Hood will be a responsive museum, committed to the exchange of beliefs and ideas that characterize life today.”