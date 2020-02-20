Forensic Architecture Founder Barred from Entering the United States

On Wednesday, the first major survey of the work of the collective Forensic Architecture, known for its investigations into state and corporate violence, human rights violations, and environmental issues, in the United States opened at Dade College’s Museum of Art and Design (MOAD) in Miami. Eyal Weizman, the collective’s founder, planned to attend the event, but was unable to after his right to travel to the US was revoked.

According to the New York Times, Weizman, who has both British and Israeli passports, had previously traveled to America dozens of times. His last visit under the Visa Waiver Program, which allows members of participating countries to enter and stay in the US for a period of ninety days without having to obtain a visa, was in December 2019. After Weizman was informed via email last week that he could no longer take part in the program, he attempted to apply for a visa at the US embassy in London, but an official told him that an algorithm had identified a security threat related to him.

The official wanted Weizman to inform the embassy of people he has been contact with, where he has traveled, and who paid for his trips to other countries. He was also asked whether he has been to Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, or Somalia and to name any person who he thinks the algorithm may have flagged. While the US State Department told the Times that matters of individual visa cases are confidential, a representative of the US Customs and Border Protection said, “Officers may refer people for additional screening based on factors that could include a combination of an individual’s activities, associations, and travel patterns.”

At the opening of the exhibition, “True to Scale,” Weizman’s partner, Ines, who was interrogated by immigration officers for two hours when she arrived in the US, read a statement Weizman prepared. “This much we know: We are being electronically monitored for a set of connections—the network of associations, people, places, calls, and transactions—that make up our lives,” Weizman wrote. “Such network analysis poses many problems, some of which are well known. Working in human rights means being in contact with vulnerable communities, activists, and experts, and being entrusted with sensitive information. These networks are the lifeline of any investigative work. I am alarmed that relations among our colleagues, stakeholders, and staff are being targeted by the US government as security threats.”

Founded in 2010, Forensic Architecture comprises architects, filmmakers, researchers, and specialists and is based out of Goldsmiths University of London. Its projects include an investigation into a CIA drone strike in Pakistan; the killing of the African American barber, Harith Augustus, by the Chicago police; and the Israeli bombing of Rafah in Gaza—all three are presented in “True to Scale.” Using digital and physical models, 3D animations, virtual-reality environments, and cartographic platforms, Forensic Architecture attempts to reconstruct and analyze the circumstances surrounding traumatic events.

Last March, the collective debuted a new work at the 2019 Whitney Biennial, Triple Chaser, 2019, which responded to the controversy over Warren B. Kanders’s association with the Whitney Museum of American Art. For the project, Forensic Architecture trained “computer vision” classifiers to detect tear gas canisters, manufactured by Kanders’s company Safariland, among the millions of images shared online. Their research exposed Kanders’s alleged ties to the violence committed by the Israeli military against Palestinians in Gaza, through the US bullet manufacturer Sierra Bullets, which is owned by the Clarus Corporation of which Kanders is executive chairman. Kanders left his position on the board of the Whitney in July 2019.

Weizman said in his statement that he had intended to announce a new project on the exhibition’s opening night. Forensic Architecture was planning to work with local partners in Florida to look into the Homestead detention center, where migrant children are being held. Sophie Landres, the programming curator at the Museum of Art and Design, told the Miami Herald that recent events “may be a roadblock in the development of this investigation.”

