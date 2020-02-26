Former Gallery Director Sues Imprisoned Dealer Mary Boone

Veteran dealer Mary Boone, who is currently serving a thirty-month sentence in Danbury Correctional Facility, Connecticut, for tax fraud, is being sued by a former director of her now closed eponymous gallery. Artnews reports that last month, James Oliver, who worked for Boone for more than two decades, filed a lawsuit against the dealer, her gallery, and Boone Associates, in the Southern District Court of New York over an alleged misappropriation of funds and unpaid wages.

Oliver claims that the defendants were involved in an “unlawful scheme,” which involved the misappropriation of more than $10 million in profits made from selling artworks by Brice Marden, Sherrie Levine, and KAWS, among other artists. He also accuses Boone of not paying him a sum of $44,325 in unpaid wages. Oliver, who resigned in March 2019, acquired a 10 percent stake in Boone Associates in 2015, says that Boone has withheld his share of the profits.

“Our client, James Oliver, who worked dutifully for Ms. Boone and Mary Boone Gallery for over 24 years, was deceived and divested of significant sums from Ms. Boone’s allegedly improper and unlawful conduct,” Oliver’s attorney, Brett Gallaway, told Artnews. “We believe that Ms. Boone’s inappropriate behavior is ongoing, even while incarcerated, and has and continues to result in significant damages and monies owed to Mr. Oliver. We hope that this action is successful in recovering those sums and property to which Mr. Oliver is rightfully owed.”

Michael Sardar, Boone’s legal representation in the 2018 trial over her false tax filings, did not respond to Artforum’s request for comment.

