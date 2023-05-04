Former OpenSea Executive Convicted in Landmark Insider Trading Case

Nathaniel Chastain, the former head of product at NFT sales platform OpenSea, on May 3 was convicted in New York Federal Court on charges of money laundering and wire fraud. Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of twenty years. Sentencing is set for August 22.

Chastain’s fall from grace was precipitated by a slew of online allegations that he had regularly purchased crypto digital assets by artists immediately ahead of their appearance on OpenSea, knowing their value would soon increase, and then selling them at an enormous profit. He was forced to resign in September 2021 after a Twitter user spotted his transactions online, thanks to the relative transparency of the NFT transfer process. The user contacted his employer directly, asking why a company staffer “has a few secret wallets that appears [sic] to buy your front page drops before they are listed, then sells them shortly after the front-page-hype spike for profits, and then tumbles them back to his main wallet with his punk on it?” The FBI collared Chastain in June 2022.

According to the original indictment, Chastain between June and September 2021 made roughly $57,000 by buying dozens of NFTs ahead of their expected listing on OpenSea and sold them at two to five times the purchase price. In one notable trade, which took place August 9, 2021, Chastain bought ten NFTs from a single series prior to its promotion on the platform’s home page, then sold them for up to three times what he paid for them.

At the time, no legal standards attended the trading of NFTs. However, “although this case involved trades in novel crypto assets, there was nothing particularly innovative about his conduct—it was fraud,” said US attorney Damian Williams in a statement. The resolution of this case is likely to set a precedent regarding the hitherto largely unregulated trade of the digital assets.

