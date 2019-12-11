FotoFest Biennial Releases 2020 Artist List

FotoFest has revealed the artists participating in its upcoming biennial, “African Cosmologies: Photography, Time, and the Other,” taking place in Houston from March 8 to April 19, 2020. Curated by Mark Sealy, director of the London-based photographic art institution Autograph ABP, the festival will examine the complex relationships between contemporary life in Africa, the African diaspora, and global histories of colonialism, photography, and rights and representation and will highlight artists who confront and challenge images of the Western canon.

“The impact and the gravitational pull of the contemporary African photographic artist on the universe of photography has resulted in photography’s traditional epistemes—its deadly colonialities—being reluctantly dragged into processes of remaking, delinking, and rethinking the work of images in culture,” said Sealy. “The artists presented in ‘African Cosmologies: Photography, Time, and Other’ are not simply reflective commentators, travelers, flaneurs, or self-appointed interpreters, rather they represent a commitment to human well-being and the production and sharing of new and old knowledges.”

FotoFest is organizing a series of films and a symposium of panels and presentations from biennial artists and experts on contemporary and historic African history, diaspora, colonization, art, and photography in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. More details about programming related to the festival will be announced in January 2020.

The list of participating artists is as follows:

Faisal Abdu’Allah (UK)

Akinbode Akinbiyi (Nigeria/UK)

Hélène A. Amouzou (Togo/Belgium)

Sammy Baloji (Congo/Belgium)

James Barnor (Ghana/UK)

Bruno Boudjelal (France/Algeria)

Edson Chagas (Angola)

Ernest Cole (South Africa)

Jamal Cyrus (United States)

Jean Depara (Angola/Congo)

Laura El-Tantawy (Egypt/UK)

Samuel Fosso (Cameroon/France)

Eric Gyamfi (Ghana)

Lyle Ashton Harris (United States)

Samson Kimbalu (Malawi/UK)

Rotimi Fani-Kayode (Nigeria)

leo with Shobun Balle (Brazil/United States)

Mónica de Miranda (Angola/Portugal)

Santu Mofokeng (South Africa)

Sethembile Msezane (South Africa)

Zanele Muholi (South Africa)

Aïda Muluneh (Ethiopia)

Nyaba L. Ouedraogo (Burkino Faso/France)

Rosana Paulino (Brazil)

Eustáquio Neves (Brazil)

Dawit L. Petros (Eritrea/United States/Canada)

Aida Silvestri (Eritrea/UK)

Lindokuhle Sobekwa (South Africa/United States)

Wilfred Ukpong (Nigeria/UK)

Zina Saro-Wiwa (Nigeria/ United States)

ALL IMAGES