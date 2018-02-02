FotoFocus Biennial Announces Participating Artists for 2018

The 2018 FotoFocus Biennial has named the lineup of participating artists, curators, and educators for its fourth edition, which will open on October 4 across seventy venues in Cincinnati and the surrounding region. The photography exhibition’s theme will be “Open Archive,” and the show will explore the life of images after their circulation. Speakers during the biennial’s program, which runs from October 4 to October 7, include Teju Cole and Miranda July.

“This edition of the FotoFocus Biennial addresses an aspect of photography that has been central to the medium since its invention: its unruly abundance,” said FotoFocus artistic director Kevin Moore. “How do we organize and care for so much imagery? ‘Open Archive’ explores the terrain, both old and new, of a classic photo topic.”

Here is the full list of participants:

Berenice Abbott

Derrick Adams

Helen Adams

Sharee Allen

Mamma Andersson

Diane Arbus

Joel Armor

Lindsey Armor

Chris Ashwell

Eugène Atget

Jimmy Baker

Miranda Barnes

Karl Blossfeldt

Jymi Bolden

Liu Bolin

Valerie Bower

Francis Bruguière

Da'Mon Bulter

Harry Callahan

Chase Public

Clément Chéroux

Chivas Clem

Teju Cole

Nancy Ford Cones

Courttney Cooper

Renée Cox

Janet Creekmore

Stacey Dolen

Brain Dooley

Matt Eich

Chris Engman

Tracy Fitch

Bob Flischel

Forealism Tribe

Maureen France

Robert Frank

LaToya Ruby Frazier

Rebecca Freimuth

Tom Friedman

Emily Funk

Kelly Gallagher

Ron Geibert

Linda Gillings

Hans Gindlesberger

Juan-Si González

Eliza Gregory

Melvin Grier

Tina Gutierrez

Rebecca Hackemann

Ren Hang

Lyle Ashton Harris

Amy Hayden

Robert Heinecken

Jane Ruwet Hobson

Andrew Hostick

John Houck

Whitney Hubbs

Wing Young Huie

I.Kline

Vijay Iyer

Mike Jacobs

Chris Johnson

Louis Joyner

Isaac Julien

Miranda July

Ainsley Kellar

Joshua Kessler

Drew Klein

Paul Kohl

Kent Krugh

Deana Lawson

Jason Lazarus

Okkyung Lee

Deogracias Lerma

Sol LeWitt

Jen Liu

Goshka Macuga

Hashem el Madani

Rick Mallette

Christian Marclay

Steven Matijcio

Michael Mergen

Marilyn Minter

Emily Hanako Momohara

Peter Moore

David Muench

Zanele Muholi

Laurel Nakadate

Ben Jason Neal

Kevin O'Meara

Migiwa Orimo

Nathan Pearce

Irving Penn

Larry Plytlinski

Chen Qiulin

Robert Rauschenberg

Jake Reinhart

Michael Reynolds

Ron Rice

Jens Rosenkrantz

Marci Rosin

Thomas Ruff

Chrystal Scanlon

Brett Schieszer

Ann Segal

Malick Sidibé

Xaviera Simmons

Kamal Sinclair

Bayete Ross Smith

Brad Smith

RJ Smith

Sheida Soleimani

John Stezaker

Ulrike Meyer Stump

Braxton Thomas

Hank Willis Thomas

Mickalene Thomas

Michael Tittel

Gemma-Rose Turnbull

Jon Valin

Jason Vaughn

Sigrid Viir

Carolyn Wagner

Gillian Wearing

Carrie Mae Weems

Chan Wei

John Wesley

Joel Whitaker

John Williams

Michael Wilson

J. Miles Wolf

C. Jacqueline Wood

Allen Woods

David Yarrow

Akram Zaatar