FotoFocus Biennial Announces Participating Artists for 2018
The 2018 FotoFocus Biennial has named the lineup of participating artists, curators, and educators for its fourth edition, which will open on October 4 across seventy venues in Cincinnati and the surrounding region. The photography exhibition’s theme will be “Open Archive,” and the show will explore the life of images after their circulation. Speakers during the biennial’s program, which runs from October 4 to October 7, include Teju Cole and Miranda July.
“This edition of the FotoFocus Biennial addresses an aspect of photography that has been central to the medium since its invention: its unruly abundance,” said FotoFocus artistic director Kevin Moore. “How do we organize and care for so much imagery? ‘Open Archive’ explores the terrain, both old and new, of a classic photo topic.”
Here is the full list of participants:
Berenice Abbott
Derrick Adams
Helen Adams
Sharee Allen
Mamma Andersson
Diane Arbus
Joel Armor
Lindsey Armor
Chris Ashwell
Eugène Atget
Jimmy Baker
Miranda Barnes
Karl Blossfeldt
Jymi Bolden
Liu Bolin
Valerie Bower
Francis Bruguière
Da'Mon Bulter
Harry Callahan
Chase Public
Clément Chéroux
Chivas Clem
Teju Cole
Nancy Ford Cones
Courttney Cooper
Renée Cox
Janet Creekmore
Stacey Dolen
Brain Dooley
Matt Eich
Chris Engman
Tracy Fitch
Bob Flischel
Forealism Tribe
Maureen France
Robert Frank
LaToya Ruby Frazier
Rebecca Freimuth
Tom Friedman
Emily Funk
Kelly Gallagher
Ron Geibert
Linda Gillings
Hans Gindlesberger
Juan-Si González
Eliza Gregory
Melvin Grier
Tina Gutierrez
Rebecca Hackemann
Ren Hang
Lyle Ashton Harris
Amy Hayden
Robert Heinecken
Jane Ruwet Hobson
Andrew Hostick
John Houck
Whitney Hubbs
Wing Young Huie
I.Kline
Vijay Iyer
Mike Jacobs
Chris Johnson
Louis Joyner
Isaac Julien
Miranda July
Ainsley Kellar
Joshua Kessler
Drew Klein
Paul Kohl
Kent Krugh
Deana Lawson
Jason Lazarus
Okkyung Lee
Deogracias Lerma
Sol LeWitt
Jen Liu
Goshka Macuga
Hashem el Madani
Rick Mallette
Christian Marclay
Steven Matijcio
Michael Mergen
Marilyn Minter
Emily Hanako Momohara
Peter Moore
David Muench
Zanele Muholi
Laurel Nakadate
Ben Jason Neal
Kevin O'Meara
Migiwa Orimo
Nathan Pearce
Irving Penn
Larry Plytlinski
Chen Qiulin
Robert Rauschenberg
Jake Reinhart
Michael Reynolds
Ron Rice
Jens Rosenkrantz
Marci Rosin
Thomas Ruff
Chrystal Scanlon
Brett Schieszer
Ann Segal
Malick Sidibé
Xaviera Simmons
Kamal Sinclair
Bayete Ross Smith
Brad Smith
RJ Smith
Sheida Soleimani
John Stezaker
Ulrike Meyer Stump
Braxton Thomas
Hank Willis Thomas
Mickalene Thomas
Michael Tittel
Gemma-Rose Turnbull
Jon Valin
Jason Vaughn
Sigrid Viir
Carolyn Wagner
Gillian Wearing
Carrie Mae Weems
Chan Wei
John Wesley
Joel Whitaker
John Williams
Michael Wilson
J. Miles Wolf
C. Jacqueline Wood
Allen Woods
David Yarrow
Akram Zaatar