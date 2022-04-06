FotoFocus to Inaugurate New Arts Center in Cincinnati

Cincinnati–based nonprofit FotoFocus has revealed plans for a new arts center to be established in the Queen City, as the southern Ohio metropolis is known. Expected to open in 2024, the yet-to-be-built two-story FotoFocus Center will be located in Cincinnati’s historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood and will comprise 14,700 feet of space devoted to exhibitions, screenings, events, and educational programming.

“FotoFocus Center will be a new space to engage with the work of significant photographers from the region and around the world,” said FotoFocus executive director Mary Ellen Goeke. “This will open up many new opportunities for us as an organization, and we are deeply grateful for the support and excitement we have received from our partners and neighbors. We cannot wait to celebrate many more extraordinary artists, curators, and academics in our new home.”

The structure will be designed by Cincinnati-based architecture studio Jose Garcia Design + Construction, working closely with FotoFocus. Responding to the extant architecture of the neighborhood by incorporating corbelled brick, marble, and steel, the building will offer a gallery space on each level. The upper level will additionally feature office space and a large outdoor terrace.

FotoFocus, which was founded in 2010 with the goal of championing photography and lens-based art, additionally revealed the appointment of Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth as its inaugural biennial director. Siegwarth was previously Kettering Curator of Photography and Special Project at the Dayton Art Institute; before landing there, she worked at the new media–focused Zhulong Gallery in Dallas; the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas; and Center for Creative Photography, Tucson. In her new role, Siegwarth will work with FotoFocus artistic director Kevin Moore and director of curatorial strategy Carissa Barnard to develop the institution’s curatorial program and with strengthening venue partnerships ahead of the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial. The sixth iteration of the event—the fifth was scrapped owing to Covid—will launch in October.

