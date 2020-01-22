Foundation for Contemporary Arts Announces 2020 Grant Recipients

The Foundation for Contemporary Arts (FCA), a nonprofit organization founded in 1963 by the John Cage and Jasper Johns has revealed the eighteen artists selected for its 2020 Grants to Artists cycle. It has also named Meredith Monk the winner of its John Cage Award. All of the recipients will receive $40,000 in unrestricted funds.

Established in 1993, the Grants to Artists awards provide unrestricted assistance to visual artists, performing artists, and poets. Recipients are chosen annually through a confidential two-part nomination and selection process. Six of the awards are named for artists who have been associated with FCA for many years, including the newly inaugurated Helen Frankenthaler Award for Painting, the Roy Lichtenstein Award, Robert Rauschenberg Award, Dorothea Tanning Award, Cy Twombly Award for Poetry, and C.D. Wright Award for Poetry.

“The Foundation for Contemporary Arts plays a vital role in the arts ecosystem, providing artists with unrestricted financial assistance, and supporting experimental work that may not otherwise find funding,” said Cecily Brown, a director at the foundation. “It is a privilege to recognize this year’s grantees—who are at various and pivotal stages in their careers, and range in age from their twenties to their seventies.”

The 2020 grant recipients are:

Dance

Milka Djordjevich, Los Angeles, CA

Marjani Forté-Saunders, Pasadena, CA

NIC Kay, Bronx, NY / The Dorothea Tanning Award

jumatatu m. poe, Philadelphia, PA

Music/Sound

Ngọc Đại, Hanoi, Vietnam

Carmina Escobar, Los Angeles, CA

Sean Meehan, New York, NY

Julianne Swartz, Kingston, NY

Marshall Trammell, Albuquerque, NM

Performance Art/Theater

Suzanne Bocanegra, New York, NY / The Robert Rauschenberg Award

Jonathan González, Brooklyn, NY

Andrew Schneider, Brooklyn, NY (Supported by FCA Friends)

Visual Arts

Kerstin Brätsch, New York, NY / The Helen Frankenthaler Award for Painting

Brad Kahlhamer, New York, NY

Frederick Weston, New York, NY / The Roy Lichtenstein Award

Poetry

LaTasha N. Nevada Diggs, New York, NY / The C.D. Wright Award for Poetry

Julian Talamantez Brolaski, Goleta, CA / The Cy Twombly Award for Poetry

Indran Amirthanayagam, Rockville, MD

The John Cage Award

Meredith Monk, New York, NY

Jonathan González, performance still from Lucifer Landing I, at MoMA PS1, Long Island City, 2019. Photo: Maria Baranova. Courtesy of Foundation for Contemporary Arts.

ALL IMAGES