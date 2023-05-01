Four Artists Share 2024 Preis der Nationalgalerie

For the first time ever, the Preis der Nationalgalerie, Germany’s top award for young contemporary artists, has been split among four winners. The 2024 iteration of the prestigious prize is being shared by Pan Daijing, Daniel Lie, Hanne Lippard, and James Richards. Each will produce a new work, to be shown in a joint exhibition at Berlin’s Hamburger Bahnhof from April to September 2024. According to a press releases, “the new format of the prize takes up the idea of the exhibition as a collective exchange and aims to expand the collection through the purchase of four new pieces.”

Daijing, a Chinese born, Berlin-based producer whose practice additionally spans performance, installation, and choreography, was chosen for her works evoking an “intensely psychological sense of space.” The São Paulo–born, Berlin-based Lie was lauded for their sculptural installations incorporating ephemeral materials and investigating issues of ecology and “non-human life forms.” Vocalist Lippard, who was born in England and resides in Berlin, was tapped for her immersive sound sculptures centering on political concerns, while Richards, a native of Wales living in Berlin, was nominated for his works placing experimental techniques in the service of “questions of history and memory, of archives and conservation.”

“With this new format, the Hamburger Bahnhof is setting an example for collective thinking in art,” said Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, the institution’s curators, in a statement. “The museum thus shows different artistic positions as equal and in direct dialogue with one another by awarding them a joint prize. At the same time, the Preis der Nationalgalerie will tie in closely in the Hamburger Bahnhof collection, thus preserving the respective snapshots of the art scene for the future.”

Though the prize, which was established in 2013, is attended by no monetary award, it is highly coveted which can raise an artist’s profile. Past recipients have included Anne Imhof, Cyprien Gaillard, Katharina Grosse, and 2021 winner Sandra Mujinga.

