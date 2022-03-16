France Establishes €1 Million Fund in Aid of Fleeing Ukrainian and Dissident Russian Artists

The French Ministry of Culture has announced the launch of a €1 million fund in support of Ukrainian and dissident Russian artists forced to depart their respective countries owing to Russia’s sustained attack on Ukraine.

“The emergency reception program will finance Ukrainian artists and cultural professionals and their families for a period of three months, via the Pause program,” said the ministry in a statement. The Pause program comprises “residencies within the network of public establishments of the ministry and through the Cité internationale des arts,” a Paris artist-in-residence space.

Roughly €750,000 ($826,000) is earmarked for an emergency telephone service, available in both Ukrainian and Russian and offered in collaboration with Agency of Artists in Exile, a Paris-based organization assisting displaced artists by helping them to obtain studio space and offering them the chance to connect with regional professionals. The remaining €300,000 will aid Ukrainian students in enrolling at colleges and French culture organizations.

“The minister wants Ukrainian artists to be supported [so they] they can continue their creative work in France,” Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin told assembled French arts institution officials last week. “This additional support will be in the form of research grants and funding for artistic projects, but also for organizing exhibitions.”

According to the BBC, nearly three million Ukrainians have fled the war in their home country to date. The EU has granted any refugee from the Russian assault the right to stay and work in any of the twenty-seven EU countries for up to three years. France is expected to welcome at least 100,000 displaced Ukrainians.

