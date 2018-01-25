Franciska Zólyom to Curate German Pavilion at Fifty-Eighth Venice Biennale

Franciska Zólyom, director of the Gallery for Contemporary Art in Leipzig, will serve as curator of the German pavilion at the 2019 Venice Biennale. When Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s minister of foreign affairs, announced the appointment on January 23, he called Zólyom an “outstanding curator who, given her achievements to date and her involvement in artistic coproduction and thus in a pro-European understanding of art, transcends national borders.”

Zólyom has been the director of the Gallery for Contemporary Art Leipzig since 2012. She is also a member of the University Council of the Bauhaus University Weimar and the Saxon Cultural Senate. Previously, she worked at the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin and the Ludwig Museum of Contemporary Art in Budapest. She was also the director of Hungary’s Institute of Contemporary Art, Dunaújváros, for three years.

“I look forward to an intensive exchange with people who inspire me to think about art and the present,” Zólyom said of her appointment. She succeeds Susanne Pfeffer, director of Kassel’s Fridericianum, who curated Anne Imhof’s Golden Lion–winning performance, Faust, in 2017.