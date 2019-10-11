François Pinault to Open Contemporary Art Museum in Paris in June 2020

The French billionaire art collector François Pinault announced that his $170 million contemporary art museum in Paris is slated to open next June near the Louvre and the Centre Pompidou. The Bourse de Commerce—Pinault Collection will be housed in the city’s old stock exchange, in a building designed by the Pritzker Prize–winning architect Tadao Ando, and is to host ten exhibitions a year drawing from Pinault’s collection.

The plans for the venue were previously reported to encompass 9,850 square feet of exhibition space, a black-box theater, and an auditorium. Earlier this year, Pinault said he wants the museum to complement existing art institutions in Paris, and that he will collaborate with the Centre Pompidou on a program that will take place concurrently at both venues in 2020.

Over the last fifteen years, the eighty-three-year-old Pinault—whose luxury conglomerate company Kering owns brands including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga—has opened the contemporary art museums Palazzo Grassi (in 2006) and the Punta della Dogana (in 2009) in Venice. Pinault also owns the holding company Artemis S.A., which owns Christie’s.

The businessman has been collecting for more than forty years, and his collection, comprising some five thousand works, includes work by Cindy Sherman, Albert Oehlen, Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, and Louise Bourgeois. He has previously staged major blockbuster exhibitions of work by Hirst, Oehlen, and Sigmar Polke.

ALL IMAGES