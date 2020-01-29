Frank Lloyd Wright’s School of Architecture to Close

The School of Architecture at Taliesin, which was founded by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, will close its doors after eighty-eight years. The institution, which is based at two of Wright’s former residences in Spring Green, Wisconsin, and Scottsdale, Arizona, announced that it would shutter on Tuesday and claims it made the “gut-wrenching” decision because it could not reach an agreement with the architect’s foundation on a path forward.

“This is a sad and somber day for our school, our students and staff, and the architecture community,” Dan Schweiker, the chair of the school’s board of governors, said in a statement. “We are saddened we could not reach an agreement with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to continue operating the architecture school. Our innovative school and its mission were integral to Frank Lloyd Wright’s vision for connecting architecture to our natural world. Wright’s legacy was not just building. It was a school to promulgate the lessons for all future generations.”

The school was previously run by the architect’s foundation, however, it was forced to separate from the organization when the Higher Learning Commission declared that it must become financially independent in order to renew its accreditation. In a statement, the foundation said that the institution was shuttering because it “did not have a sustainable business model that would allow it to maintain its operation as an accredited program.”

Established by Wright in 1932, the school is currently holding discussions with Arizona State University to see if its students—thirty are currently enrolled—can transfer to its design school to complete their degrees.

ALL IMAGES