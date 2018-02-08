Frederieke Taylor (1940–2018)

Frederieke Taylor, the New York gallery owner who championed contemporary artists and led a number of cultural organizations over the course of her career, has died. Taylor ran an eponymous gallery in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. Formerly known as TZ’Art, the gallery was founded by Taylor and Tom Zollner in SoHo in 1993. It became Frederieke Taylor Gallery when the arts space relocated to Broome Street in 1998.

Taylor had been president of ArtTable and the Meredith Monk House Foundation as well as executive director of the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. She was also a member of several boards and advisory committees including those of Art in General, the Storefront for Art, and Architecture and Franklin Furnace Archives. The New York chapter of ArtTable recently honored Taylor with its 2018 Chapter Leadership Award in January.

Born in the Netherlands in 1940, Taylor received her bachelor’s degree from Leiden University in 1962 and her master’s degree from Yale University in 1965. She worked for the Lenox Hill Neighborhood Association from 1962 to 1965, the Center for Environmental Studies in London from 1972 to 1975, and the Institute for Architecture and Urban Studies as the administrative and development director from 1976 until 1980, when she left to become the head of the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. After six years at the helm of the organization, she departed to join the MacDowell Colony in New Hampshire as its director, and then served as director of the Skowhegan School for Painting and Sculpture in Maine from 1989 to 1991. Taylor also organized and collaborated on a number of major exhibitions and other initiatives such as “Deconstructivist Architecture” (1988) with Philip Johnson and Mark Wigley, which was staged at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, and the multi-media arts festival “Sanctuary,” hosted by visual artist Sebastiaan Bremer, which took place in Brooklyn in 2017.

“Frederieke had an insatiable curiosity and intellect tempered by an extraordinary generosity of spirit,” Jenny Dixon, the outgoing director of the Noguchi Museum in New York, told Alex Greenberger of Artnews. “She was unique in her sensibilities—a passionate consumer of contemporary art in its many iterations who steadfastly stood behind the artists, organizations, and people she believed in. She will be sorely missed.”