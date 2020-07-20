Frick Collection to Occupy Breuer Building as “Frick Madison”

In early 2021, the Frick Collection will reopen to the public at 945 Madison Ave, the former location of Whitney Museum of American Art and the Met Breuer, under the name “Frick Madison.” The museum’s collections, staff, and programs will temporarily occupy the iconic Brutalist building while its Gilded Age mansion at 1 East 70th Street undergoes its first renovation in eighty-five years. Frick Madison, to remain open through 2022, will present collection highlights organized by chronology and geography for the first time in the institution’s history as selected by deputy director Xavier F. Salomon and curator Amy Ng. A reading room with resources from the Frick Art Reference Library will accompany the installation.

The Frick first announced its construction plans in 2018, to mixed response from architectural preservationists. The $160 million renovation, designed by Selldorf Architects, will “provide unprecedented access” to the 1914 townhouse while increasing the museum’s exhibition space by 30%. The Frick’s first dedicated education center, a larger auditorium, modernized conservation studios, and more readily accessible galleries and facilities are also incuded in the blueprints.

