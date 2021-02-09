Frick Madison to Open in Iconic Breuer Building in March

The Frick Collection has moved from its tony digs in its founder’s mansion at the corner of Fifth Avenue and East Seventieth Street on New York’s Upper East Side to its temporary home at 945 Madison, in the Marcel Breuer–designed building that recently housed the Met Breuer, and before that was home to the Whitney Museum of American Art for nearly five decades. Collection officials have announced that the Frick Madison will open to the public March 18, with timed-entry tickets available online February 19. At present, plans call for the Frick Madison to be open four days a week, from Thursday through Sunday, with occupancy capped at 25 percent.

The move to the Brutalist structure was necessitated by a $160 million renovation and expansion of the Frick Mansion, which is projected to last two years. “While the Frick has successfully maintained contact with audiences locally, nationally, and around the globe through our thought-provoking digital programs since having to close last March, we have greatly missed the direct, in-person interactions with the public. We are looking forward to sharing our collections again in person, reframed in a setting that has inspired fresh perspectives,” said Frick director Ian Wardropper in a statement.

Led by chief curator and deputy director Xavier F. Salomon, the curatorial team has taken into account the 1966 Breuer building’s stark, nearly windowless interior and has abandoned the cozy, clustered hangs intermingling works by various artists that characterized the presentation of Henry Clay Frick’s unmatched old masters collection at the industrialist’s elegant Gilded Age home. Instead, the works will be presented by region across three floors, with each floor showing works from a different area of Europe displayed in chronological order, from the earliest to the most recent. On view for the first time will be all fourteen works comprising Fragonard’s “Progress of Love” series, alongside two rarely seen seventeenth-century Mughal carpets, which were not on display in the Frick Mansion.

ALL IMAGES