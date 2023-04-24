Frick to Vacate Former Met Breuer in 2024

The Frick Collection, which since March 2021 has been housed in the Marcel Breuer–designed building at 945 Madison Avenue, will return to its elegant Gilded Age home on Fifth Avenue at Seventieth Street in March 2024. The trove of elaborately framed old masters assembled by Henry Clay Frick was moved into the Brutalist structure in advance of a planned $160 million renovation and expansion of the former industrialist’s mansion. Originally slated to be completed in spring 2023, the restoration will be complete by early 2024; the Frick Collection will welcome visitors at its refreshed digs later that year.

“Our residency at Frick Madison has been rewarding and productive, and we look forward to the remaining months of our time at 945 Madison Avenue, as we continue to gain new insights into our collection by seeing it reframed in this unprecedented way,” said Frick director Ian Wardropper. “We have been especially gratified to welcome new audiences to Frick Madison, as well as inspiring longstanding supporters through thought-provoking installations, new publications, and innovative programming.”

The five-story 1966 Breuer Building housed the Whitney Museum of American Art for nearly decades before the contemporary art institution decamped to its newly built, Renzo Piano–designed home Manhattan’s Meatpacking District in 2015. The Metropolitan Museum of Art for several years operated the Met Breuer in the Madison Avenue building, but shuttered the contemporary art–focused operation permanently in July 2020 as Covid raged across the globe. The stark, nearly windowless confines of the Frick Madison, as the Frick Collection’s temporary home was termed, allowed for innovative presentations of the works in the collection, which were paired with contemporary works in some instances and shown in entirely new configurations in others. As well, Frick curators were able to display together for the first time all fourteen works comprising Fragonard’s “Progress of Love” series.

