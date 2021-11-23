Frieze Appoints Christine Messineo Director of US Fairs

Frieze organizers have hired art dealer Christine Messineo to direct its two annual US events, Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze New York. Messineo will take up her position on November 29, two months before Frieze LA opens its third edition next February in a new Beverly Hills venue.

While her first job at an art fair, Messineo is no stranger to their booths. Previously a partner at New York’s Bortolami gallery from 2009 to 2015, Messineo moved to LA in to become a director at Hannah Hoffman Gallery. In 2020, she was named executive director of the Plan Your Vote initiative, whose campaigns used contemporary art by the likes of Candida Alvarez, Sanford Biggers, Guerrilla Girls, Julie Mehretu, Marylin Minter, and Christine Sun Kim to encourage voter registration.

“As a former exhibitor, I understand the commercial, educational and creative dynamics that make Frieze a unique place for discovery,” Messineo said. “I’m excited to embark on this venture in both cities, places I love and have called home.”

The fair’s US operations have seen several leadership shifts in the past couple of years. Messineo takes the reins from Rebecca Ann Siegel, who departed Frieze in July after stepping up to oversee the US fairs last year after the 2019 departures of Lording Randolph and Bettina Korek, who left to helm the Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger collection and London’s Serpentine Galleries, respectively.

Frieze LA, which was canceled this year owing to the pandemic and last took place at Paramount Studios in 2020, will run February 17–20 at at 9900 Wilshire Blvd., by the Beverly Hilton. The tenth New York fair is scheduled to take place May 18–22 at the Shed in Hudson Yards, which replaced its original Randall’s Island location last year. Frieze hosts fairs in London and will launch a new one in Seoul in 2022.

