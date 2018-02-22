Frieze Art Fair to Launch Los Angeles Edition in February 2019

Frieze art fair has announced that it will be inaugurating an annual Los Angeles edition at the Paramount Pictures Studio next year, taking place from February 14 through February 17. Bettina Korek has been named executive director of the fair, with Ali Subotnick serving as its curator. Frieze LA will host sixty international exhibitors, making it smaller than its New York edition, which has around one hundred and ninety exhibitors, and Frieze London, which has one hundred and sixty. The announcement of Frieze LA arrives nearly two years after Hollywood entertainment firm Endeavor purchased a major stake in Frieze.

Korek is a Los Angeles native and the founder of ForYourArt, a program and alternative space that collaborates with artists, writers, curators, publishers, collectives, and other organizations in the Southern California community. Korek has also organized shows with the Getty Foundation’s Pacific Standard Time initiative and is a member of the Los Angeles County Arts Commission. Subotnick, who will oversee the fair’s film program and a series of site-specific artist projects, is an adjunct curator at the Hammer Museum, and organized its Made in LA biennial in 2012. In 2006, she coorganized the Berlin Biennale with Maurizio Cattelan and Massimiliano Gioni, with whom she founded the Wrong Gallery, a nonprofit based in New York, as well as Charley magazine. The fair’s tent will be designed by Los Angeles–based architect Kulapat Yantrasast, who recently oversaw the renovation of San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum.

Established art fairs in Los Angeles include the LA Art Show, usually held downtown, and Art Los Angeles Contemporary, held in Santa Monica at Barker Hanger. Recent efforts to introduce art fairs to the city have proved unsuccessful. 2016 saw both the discontinuation of Paris Photo Los Angeles, which had scheduled its third edition at Paramount Pictures Studio, as well as the cancellation of FIAC’s plans for a Los Angeles addition.

“Frieze is in a unique position to create a successful fair in LA because of our experience in London and New York and our partnership with Endeavor, who have deep roots in LA and will work with us to bring a fantastic audience to the fair,” said Frieze art fair director Victoria Siddall. “As with all our fairs, Frieze LA will be at the heart of a dynamic week during which international collectors, curators, and artists will come together to engage with and appreciate the city and everything that makes it great."