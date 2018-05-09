Frieze Art Fair Will Remunerate Exhibitors at New York Edition for Unbearable Heat

After this year’s edition of the Frieze Art Fair, which took place on Randall’s Island in New York, the fair’s organizers will give out “some compensation” to its exhibitors for putting up with the heat wave—which Frieze was unprepared for—that created unbearable “sauna-like conditions” at the event, writes Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper. Victoria Siddall, the director of the fair, apologized for the heat via emails to exhibitors and collectors.

Moving forward, Frieze will work to institute better protocols for dealing with unpredictable weather. At its New York edition last year, the fair had to shut down for a short time due to flooding.