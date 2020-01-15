Frieze Hires Simon Fox as Its First CEO

Frieze, the media and events company which runs an eponymous magazine as well as four international art fairs—Frieze London, Frieze Masters, Frieze New York, and Frieze Los Angeles—announced today that Simon Fox has been named chief executive officer. He is the first to take the title in the organization’s thirty-year history. The news comes on the heels of the magazine’s appointment of Andrew Durbin as editor in chief last month.

Fox is the former head of Reach, the company which owns the UK publications Mirror, Express, and Star newspapers. He led the national and regional media company since 2012, when it was still known as Trinity Mirror, overseeing several acquisitions including of Express, Star, and the celebrity magazine OK! “There is never an ideal time to leave an organization, but if there were it would be now,” Fox told The Guardian in July. “The integration of the Express and Star has been successfully completed, digital growth is accelerating, and our trading and cash position are strong.”

A spokesperson for the fair confirmed that Amanda Sharp and Matthew Slotover, who cofounded the magazine with Tom Gidley in 1991, would remain involved with operations, but their roles will “take on a different shape.” “While they will leave the executive management to the CEO, they will continue to be heavily involved in the relationships that are so important to the business, continuing to shape the future direction of Frieze, its brand and identity,” the representative said. Fox will take up assume his responsibilities on April 2.

