Frieze Los Angeles 2021 Canceled, New Venue Sought for 2022

Frieze Los Angeles has announced the cancellation of its 2021 iteration, which it had already pushed from February to July, citing restrictions related to the continuing Covid-19 crisis. Fair planners will instead concentrate on the 2022 edition instead, which will take place February 17–20 in a large tent next to the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wilshire Boulevard. This year’s event was to have been a nomadic affair, with organizers shut out of its traditional venue, Paramount Studios, owing to a pandemic-relate backlog of filming taking place there.

“With only ten months until the 2022 dates, we have made the decision to focus on planning for next year’s fair rather than holding a July event in Los Angeles,” a spokesperson said. “Although the situation in California has started to improve, the timeline constraints and ongoing uncertainty have made it clear that focusing our collective efforts on 2022 will make the best possible experience for all involved.”

Frieze New York is expected to take place as planned, albeit in a slimmed-down form, May 5–9, at the Shed in Manhattan. Visitors to that event will need to undergo a PCR test and quarantine while waiting for the results, or offer proof of vaccination; exhibitors and staff are also expected to meet these conditions.

