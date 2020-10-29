Frieze New York 2021 Shrinks to Fit Nonprofit Shed

With next year’s iteration of Frieze New York pared from 190 exhibiting galleries to roughly 60, the fair will move to the Shed, in the city’s tony Hudson Yards development, from its more expansive digs on Randall’s Island, where it has been held since its founding in 2012.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which was responsible for the cancellation of this year’s fair, continues to have an effect on Frieze New York: the reduction by two-thirds of the number of participants is owing to the need for social distancing.

“This is a time for creativity, flexibility, and collaboration,” said Victoria Siddall, global director of Frieze fairs, describing the move as “an exciting opportunity to hold a smaller fair at the Shed.” Frieze New York’s online viewing rooms, which it launched last May, will allow galleries unable to physically exhibit at the fair to represent their works.

“The Shed is committed to developing new partnerships and approaches to support the arts and our city at this critical time,” said Alex Poots, director of the Shed. The $5 million Diller Scofidio + Renfro–designed nonprofit venue, comprising 200,000 square feet and debuting in April 2019. is largely supported through private philanthropic efforts. Frieze is reported to be paying rent to the venue, which is located on Chelsea’s far west side, near the city’s hugely popular High Line, making it much more easily accessible than the Randall’s Island location.

“Our commitment to New York is unwavering and we are looking forward to celebrating the city as well as our community of galleries and artists,” acknowledged Siddell. Frieze New York 2021 is slated to take place May 5–9.

