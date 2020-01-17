Frieze New York Announces 2020 Exhibitors, Kohn Gallery Now Represents Sophia Narrett, and More

Frieze has released the list of two-hundred participating galleries for the ninth edition of Frieze New York, which will return to Randall’s Island Park from May 8 to May 10, 2020, with preview days on May 6 and 7. More than sixty of the exhibitors are New York galleries—303 Gallery, Miguel Abreu Gallery, Luhring Augustine, Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, Gagosian, Marian Goodman Gallery, Casey Kaplan, Andrew Kreps Gallery, Lisson Gallery, Matthew Marks Gallery, Kai Matsumiya, Pace Gallery, Salon 94, Skarstedt, and David Zwirner, among others. Participants from thirty countries will also be represented. International exhibitors include Xavier Hufkens, Gallery Hyundai, David Kordansky Gallery, Victoria Miro, The Modern Institute, Maureen Paley, Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, Sfeir-Semler, White Cube and Mendes Wood.

The fair also revealed its themed gallery sections. “Diálogos: Celebrating Latin American Latino, and LatinX Artists,” which made its debut last year, will highlight work by established and emerging Latino/Latinx and Latin American artists; the Spotlight section will present “Avant-Garde Pioneers of the 20th Century;” Focus will consist of established galleries who have been operating for fifteen years or less; and Focus will feature presentations by artists such as Kapwani Kiwanga, Ruby Sky Stiler, Johanna Unzueta, Stephanie Syjuco, and Vivian Browne.

New to the 2020 fair program is a special section that will pay homage to the pioneering women artists of Chicago, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of women’s right to vote. Curated by Julie Rodrigues Widholm, director and chief curator of the DePaul Art Museum, the section will include works by artists such as Gladys Nilsson, Suellen Rocca, and Clare Rojas.

The full list of galleries convening for the fair can be found on Frieze’s website.

Despite Art Basel Hong Kong’s promise to provide additional support to dealers who have already committed to the upcoming fair—an attempt to ease concerns over the pro-democracy protests and unrest in the city—three galleries have withdrawn. According to Artnet News, Luxembourg & Dayan of New York and London, Tyler Rollins Fine Art of New York, and SCAI The Bathhouse from Tokyo will no longer take part in the event.

Art Basel announced last month that it will help offset additional costs for dealers by allowing them to reduce the size of their booths and by discounting stand fixtures, flooring, and lighting and offering deals on shipments. The fair also lowered its withdrawal fee and declared that if Art Basel is forced to cancel the fair, exhibitors will be refunded at least 75 percent of their fees.

Two-hundred and forty-one galleries, including 47 Canal, Acquavella Galleries, Blum & Poe, Chi-Wen Gallery, Galerie du Monde, Konrad Fischer Galerie, Xavier Hufkens, Lévy Gorvy, Francesca Minini, Galerie Eva Presenhuber, and ShanghArt Gallery, and David Zwirner, are still expected to participate in the event, which will take place March 19 to March 21, 2020.

Sharon Kim has been made a partner at Gray’s New York location. A Christie’s veteran, Kim has served in various roles at the auction house, including as head of day and works on paper sales, as senior vice president of Impressionist and modern art, and most recently, as an international director, since she first joined its staff in 1994.

“Sharon’s expertise in the field of Impressionist and modern art and her long experience placing museum quality works by modern masters such as Picasso and Giacometti align beautifully with the legacy and identity of Gray,” said partner Valerie Carberry. “Her vision and leadership for our New York space come at the perfect time as we build toward the future in both modern and contemporary.” Kim will assume her responsibilities at Gray in the summer.

George Condo joins Hauser & Wirth. Born in Concord, New Hampshire in 1957, Condo decided to forge his path in the art world by moving to New York when he was in his twenties. He worked for a stint for Andy Warhol at The Factory and befriended fellow artists Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring.

Over the years, Condo’s practice has undergone a series of shifts. He’s created paintings inspired by old Master’s such as Rembrandt and Caravaggio as well as modern giants such as Joan Miró and Pablo Picasso; abstractions based on music; bronze sculptures of found objects; and “drawing paintings,” for which he uses charcoal, pencil, pastel, and acrylic paint to invent portraits of an eccentric cast of characters, which he describes as composites of various psychological states.

“George is immersed in the conundrums of the human condition, exquisitely sensitive to what he has called ‘the madness of everyday life’ and its effects on us all,” said Marc Payot, a partner and president of Hauser & Wirth. “This results in an art that is deeply empathetic even while pointing to the dystopian.” His first project with the gallery will be an exhibition at Hauser & Wirth Zürich in June 2020, which will coincide with Art Basel. Spruth Magers also represents the artist.

George Condo, Double Heads on Blue and Silver, 2014. Photo: George Condo.

Los Angeles’s Kohn Gallery announced its representation of New York-based artist Sophia Narrett, who will present her first solo show with the gallery in September 2020. Narrett received her MFA in painting from the Rhode Island School of Design and her BA in visual art from Brown University. She also attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. Narrett examines the emotional toll of escapism and the nature of identity by creating complex embroideries, which often convey narratives of desire, sexuality, and the freedom and restraints of femininity.

“We are so thrilled and honored to welcome Sophia’s truly unique voice into the gallery’s program,” said Kohn Gallery director Joshua Friedman. “Sophia’s work embodies the raw and tender beauty of the human experience while exposing every single stitch.” Her work is currently on view at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York.

Sean Kelly now represents Chinese contemporary artist Su Xiaobai, known for creating a body of work which is inspired by both the artistic heritage of his native China and modern abstraction in the West. Born in 1949 in Wuhan, Hubei province, Su studied art at the School of Arts and Crafts in Wuhan, the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, and Kunstakademie Düsseldorf. He currently lives and works between Shanghai and Düsseldorf.

Su’s oil paintings have been featured in numerous solo and group exhibitions including “And There’s Nothing I Can Do” (2018) at the Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art, Kobe City, Japan; “Jing Shen: The Act of Painting in Contemporary China” (2015) at PAC Milan Museum of Contemporary Art, Italy; and “Grand Immensity－The Art of Xiaobai Su” (2013) at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, Taichung, Taiwan.

“We are delighted that Su Xiaobai is joining the gallery,” said dealer Sean Kelly. “We have been following his work for many years and have consistently been impressed by his use of light, color and the ways in which he has reinvigorated classical forms and materials, creating works informed by tradition that are nonetheless utterly contemporary.”

