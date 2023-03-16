Frieze New York Announces Exhibitors for 2023 Edition

The organizers of Frieze have revealed the sixty-nine galleries that will be participating in the 2023 iteration of its New York fair. The event is set to take place May 18–21, with a preview on May 17, at the Shed, in the city’s Hudson Yards.

The lineup, which spans twenty-seven countries, includes global megagalleries Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, Perrotin, David Zwirner, Thaddeus Ropac, and White Cube, as well as first-timers Arcadia Missa, Emalin, Silverlens. Among the New York–based galleries exhibiting are Canada, James Cohan, Alexander Gray Associates, Casey Kaplan, and Ortuzar Projects. The fair is bringing back its Focus section for younger galleries that have been open for fewer than twelve years. Among the exhibitors in that section are Brazil’s Mitre Galeria, with locations in Belo Horizonte and São Paulo; Tiwani Contemporary, which has branches in Lagos and London; and the Seoul-based Whistle.

“This year’s Frieze New York brings together extraordinary galleries and artists to inform, challenge, and delight,” said Frieze Americas director Christine Messineo. “In its tradition, the fair features a strong core of NYC galleries and the artists they represent. New York is the undisputed center of the international art market, and as such art lovers and collectors will also be able to immerse themselves in the global perspectives that the fair brings to the city.”

A complete list of exhibitors is below.

FRIEZE NEW YORK

303 Gallery, New York

Alexander Gray Associates, New York; Germantown, NY

Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York

Arcadia Missa, London

blank, Cape Town

Canada, New York; East Hampton, NY

Casey Kaplan, New York

Chapter NY, New York

Clearing, Brussels, New York, Los Angeles

Dastan Gallery, Tehran

David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, New York

David Lewis, New York; East Hampton, NY

David Zwirner, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Hong Kong

dépendance, Brussels

Emalin, London

Esther Schipper, Seoul, Paris, Berlin

Fores D’Aloia & Gabriel, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Lisbon

Françoise Ghebaly, Los Angeles, New York

Gagosian, New York; Los Angeles; London; Geneva; Basel; Gstaad, Switzerland; Paris; Rome; Athens; Hong Kong

Galeria Luisa Strina, São Paulo

Galley Hyundai, Seoul, New York

Gió Marconi, Milan

Goodman Gallery, Cape Town, Johannesburg, London

Hauser & Wirth, West Hollywood, CA; Los Angeles; New York; Southampton, NY; Somerset, England; London, Zurich; Gstaad, Switzerland; St. Moritz, Switzerland; Menorca, Spain; Monaco; Hong Kong

James Cohan, New York

Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco

Karma, New York, Los Angeles

Karma International, Zurich

Kukje Gallery, Paris, Seoul, Busan,

Kurimazutto, Mexico City, New York

Massimo De Carlo, Milan, London, Hong Kong, Paris, Beijing

Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles

Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, Brussels, New York

Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York

Michael Werner, New York, London, Berlin

Miguel Abreu Gallery, New York

Modern Art, London

mor Charpentier, Paris, Bogotá

Neue Alte Brücke, Frankfurt Am Main

Ortuzar Projects, New York

Pace Gallery, Los Angeles; New York; East Hampton, NY; Palm Beach, FL; London; Geneva; Hong Kong; Seoul

Perrotin, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo

Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City

Silverlens, New York, Manila

Simone Subal Gallery, New York

Société, Berlin

Sprüth Magers, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York

Stephen Friedman Gallery, London

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, Los Angeles, New York

Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul

The Modern Institute, Glasgow

Tina Kim Gallery, New York

Vermelho, São Paulo

Victoria Miro, London, Venice

White Cube, London; Hong Kong; New York; West Palm Beach, FL; Paris

Xavier Hufkens, Brussels

FRIEZE NEW YORK FOCUS

Barro, Buenos Aires, New York, showing Mónica Girón

Capsule Shanghai, Shanghai, showing Wen Liao

Château Shatto Los Angeles, showing Julia Yerger

Company Gallery, New York, showing Tosh Basco

Cooper Cole, Toronto, showing Jagdeep Raina

Daniel Faria Gallery, Toronto, showing June Clark

Derosia, New York, showing Sam Lipp

Lomex, New York, showing Danica Barboza

Mitre Galria, Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, showing Marcos Siqueira

Tiwani Contemporary, Lagos, London, showing Emma Prempeh

Whistle, Seoul, showing Min Ha Park

