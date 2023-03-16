Frieze New York Announces Exhibitors for 2023 Edition
The organizers of Frieze have revealed the sixty-nine galleries that will be participating in the 2023 iteration of its New York fair. The event is set to take place May 18–21, with a preview on May 17, at the Shed, in the city’s Hudson Yards.
The lineup, which spans twenty-seven countries, includes global megagalleries Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, Perrotin, David Zwirner, Thaddeus Ropac, and White Cube, as well as first-timers Arcadia Missa, Emalin, Silverlens. Among the New York–based galleries exhibiting are Canada, James Cohan, Alexander Gray Associates, Casey Kaplan, and Ortuzar Projects. The fair is bringing back its Focus section for younger galleries that have been open for fewer than twelve years. Among the exhibitors in that section are Brazil’s Mitre Galeria, with locations in Belo Horizonte and São Paulo; Tiwani Contemporary, which has branches in Lagos and London; and the Seoul-based Whistle.
“This year’s Frieze New York brings together extraordinary galleries and artists to inform, challenge, and delight,” said Frieze Americas director Christine Messineo. “In its tradition, the fair features a strong core of NYC galleries and the artists they represent. New York is the undisputed center of the international art market, and as such art lovers and collectors will also be able to immerse themselves in the global perspectives that the fair brings to the city.”
A complete list of exhibitors is below.
FRIEZE NEW YORK
303 Gallery, New York
Alexander Gray Associates, New York; Germantown, NY
Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York
Arcadia Missa, London
blank, Cape Town
Canada, New York; East Hampton, NY
Casey Kaplan, New York
Chapter NY, New York
Clearing, Brussels, New York, Los Angeles
Dastan Gallery, Tehran
David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, New York
David Lewis, New York; East Hampton, NY
David Zwirner, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Hong Kong
dépendance, Brussels
Emalin, London
Esther Schipper, Seoul, Paris, Berlin
Fores D’Aloia & Gabriel, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Lisbon
Françoise Ghebaly, Los Angeles, New York
Gagosian, New York; Los Angeles; London; Geneva; Basel; Gstaad, Switzerland; Paris; Rome; Athens; Hong Kong
Galeria Luisa Strina, São Paulo
Galley Hyundai, Seoul, New York
Gió Marconi, Milan
Goodman Gallery, Cape Town, Johannesburg, London
Hauser & Wirth, West Hollywood, CA; Los Angeles; New York; Southampton, NY; Somerset, England; London, Zurich; Gstaad, Switzerland; St. Moritz, Switzerland; Menorca, Spain; Monaco; Hong Kong
James Cohan, New York
Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco
Karma, New York, Los Angeles
Karma International, Zurich
Kukje Gallery, Paris, Seoul, Busan,
Kurimazutto, Mexico City, New York
Massimo De Carlo, Milan, London, Hong Kong, Paris, Beijing
Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, Brussels, New York
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York
Michael Werner, New York, London, Berlin
Miguel Abreu Gallery, New York
Modern Art, London
mor Charpentier, Paris, Bogotá
Neue Alte Brücke, Frankfurt Am Main
Ortuzar Projects, New York
Pace Gallery, Los Angeles; New York; East Hampton, NY; Palm Beach, FL; London; Geneva; Hong Kong; Seoul
Perrotin, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo
Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City
Silverlens, New York, Manila
Simone Subal Gallery, New York
Société, Berlin
Sprüth Magers, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York
Stephen Friedman Gallery, London
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, Los Angeles, New York
Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul
The Modern Institute, Glasgow
Tina Kim Gallery, New York
Vermelho, São Paulo
Victoria Miro, London, Venice
White Cube, London; Hong Kong; New York; West Palm Beach, FL; Paris
Xavier Hufkens, Brussels
FRIEZE NEW YORK FOCUS
Barro, Buenos Aires, New York, showing Mónica Girón
Capsule Shanghai, Shanghai, showing Wen Liao
Château Shatto Los Angeles, showing Julia Yerger
Company Gallery, New York, showing Tosh Basco
Cooper Cole, Toronto, showing Jagdeep Raina
Daniel Faria Gallery, Toronto, showing June Clark
Derosia, New York, showing Sam Lipp
Lomex, New York, showing Danica Barboza
Mitre Galria, Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, showing Marcos Siqueira
Tiwani Contemporary, Lagos, London, showing Emma Prempeh
Whistle, Seoul, showing Min Ha Park