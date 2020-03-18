Frieze New York Cancels 2020 Edition Amid Coronavirus Turmoil

Following the cancelation and rescheduling of major international art fairs including Art Basel Hong Kong, Art Cologne, and Art Dubai, Frieze announced on Wednesday that it has called off the ninth edition of its New York fair, which was set to take place at Randall’s Island Park from May 7–May 10. In a joint statement, the fair’s organizers—Victoria Siddall, the global director of Frieze Fairs, and Loring Randolph, director of Frieze New York—said the decision was made “in light of global health concerns” and in compliance with the “advice and restrictions from local, national, international and health authorities.”

“We are so grateful to the galleries in the fair who were planning extraordinary presentations and we are of course very disappointed that the strength of the 2020 program could not come to fruition,” the statement continued. “However, the health and safety of everyone involved in the event remains our top priority, and we appreciate all the measures being put in place to keep the community safe.” Siddall and Randolph also asked the public to stay tuned for updates and confirmed that the fair’s satellite event, Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center, will be moved to the summer.

The announcement comes on the heels of a wave of shut downs across the state. Museums, art centers, galleries, and nonprofits have closed their doors en masse as New York wages war on the coronavirus, which infected 2,382 residents at the time of publication. Earlier today, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and lawmakers from New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania formed a four-state coalition that will take a regional approach to combating the virus. Cuomo also confirmed that a 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship has been deployed to NYC and is expected to arrive in April. Dubbed the USNS Comfort, the ship will help increase the city’s hospital capacity since experts claim medical facilities may soon be overwhelmed.

