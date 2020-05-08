Frieze New York Debuts Online Viewing Rooms, Billie Zangewa Joins Lehmann Maupin, and More

Frieze launched its online viewing rooms for the ninth edition of its New York fair, which was canceled in March because of Covid-19. Wednesday and Thursday were reserved for VIP access, and on Friday, the platform opened to the general public. According to Artnews, despite the majority of dealers already having a strong digital presence, the fair’s viewing rooms still led to a multitude of sales within hours of them going live. Among the works that found buyers were pieces by Dorothy Iannone, Catherine Opie, and Wolfgang Tillmans.

“Our mission this year for Frieze New York was to create relevant and innovative programming that was collaborative and community-building,” said fair director Loring Randolph. “I’m really excited to say that all of our regular and special programming is present on Frieze Viewing Room.” In addition, the virtual fair experience gives visitors a chance to view all works presented by artists and galleries supporting individuals, organizations, or causes directly affected by Covid-19. To view artworks from the more than two-hundred exhibitors before the fair’s run comes to a close on May 15, login or register to use the platform here.

Galerie Eva Presenhuber will open its new Zurich gallery on June 5. Located at Waldmannstrasse 6, which used to house Jamileh Weber’s gallery, the venue will be inaugurated with an exhibition of new works by American artist Sue Williams. Later this year, it will stage solo shows of American artists Joe Bradley and Alex Hubbard. In October 2019, Eva Presenhuber reached the milestone of three decades as a gallerist, having opened her first exhibition as director of Zurich’s Galerie Walcheturm in October 1989.

“It is a very peculiar situation to expand during a worldwide crisis, but I am thankful that our plans to open this third gallery in Zurich may proceed undeterred,” said Presenhuber. “I am especially proud to open with a suite of new works by Sue Williams, with whom I have worked since 1993 and whose high-spirited paintings so gracefully express facets of our collective existence.”

Lehmann Maupin has announced its representation of Malawian artist Billie Zangewa, known for her layered silk tapestries depicting portraits of her or her son and other figures in quiet moments from everyday life as well as domestic interiors and urban landscapes. The artist also draws attention to gender stereotypes as well as overlooked labor done by women and their contributions to society. Based in in Johannesburg, Zangewa will have her first solo show with the gallery at its New York branch in September. Her work is also featured by Lehmann Maupin on its Frieze New York viewing room and will be presented in her first solo museum exhibition at the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) in San Francisco in 2021.

“We have had our eye on Billie for some time,” said dealer Rachel Lehmann. “By using found material and the resources she has on hand, Billie is engaging in larger social and cultural concerns about labor, commerce, and materiality, much like Nari Ward. Like others in our program who have been inspired by the physical landscape and material culture of South Africa, Robin Rhode, Nicholas Hlobo, and Liza Lou, Zangewa’s inspiration shines through in the intricate embroidery and stitching of each work. By depicting her immediate environment, often domestic scenes, Billie references her own experiences, which are universally relatable. Right now, more than ever, this work embodies an urgent resonance and quiet poetry that we can all take comfort in.”

Hauser & Wirth’s galleries in Hong Kong and Zurich have reopened. “As a global community, we are now at a turning point as some of us emerge from lockdown,” the gallery said in a release. “The current situation has impacted us all in ways we never could have anticipated. While we have been apart from friends and families, our artists provide vital inspiration through their work.”

A group show is currently on view at the gallery’s Hong Kong location, which will stage a Lorna Simpson exhibition, opening on June 16, and its Zurich outpost will reopen with two exhibitions “Günther Förg. surface of bronze” and “Luchita Hurtado. Just Down the Street,” which were on view for forty-eight hours before the lockdown began in Switzerland. Hauser & Wirth Publishers headquarters is also welcoming visitors back to its bookshop. The gallery said to expect announcements about the reopening of more of its locations in the coming months.

Gagosian also announced that it will open its first exhibition since it shut down its locations in accordance with the global lockdown. Staged at its Hong Kong gallery, the solo show will offer a selection of new paintings and works on paper by Georg Baselitz. “We are grateful to once again be able to present physical artworks in an exhibition conceived specifically for the Hong Kong gallery and its context, and we look forward to welcoming the public back to view and celebrate the work of a great living master,” the gallery said in a statement.

Georg Baselitz’s studio, Ammersee, Germany, 2019. Photo: Ealan Wingate.

