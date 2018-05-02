The seventh edition of Frieze New York opens this week on Randall’s Island. More than 190 galleries hailing from thirty different countries are participating in the event, which boasts a new layout. The fair will have preview days on Wednesday, May 2 and Thursday, May 3, and will open to the public on Friday, May 4.

Led by the fair’s director, Victoria Siddall, and new artistic director, Loring Randolph, Frieze is introducing several new programs to the event this year. In addition to its usual Focus, Frame, and Spotlight sections, the New York edition will present its Live program, a platform for performances, installations, and interactive projects, for the first time.

Curated by Adrienne Edwards, the newly appointed curator of performance at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the Assembly section will be themed around street performances and protest marches. Among the artists featured are Renée Green, Alfredo Jaar, Dave McKenzie, Raúl de Nieves with Erik Zajaceskowski, Adam Pendleton, Lara Schnitger, and Hank Willis Thomas.

“New York has a rich history of art and protest through performance, and the art fair is an innately performative space,” Edwards said. “I’m looking forward to harnessing the energy of both with this program of artists, selected because their practices are visually striking, conceptually rigorous, and ethically engaged. I am particularly gratified that Adam Pendleton’s Black Dada Flag will fly beyond the fair, for six whole months on Randall’s Island, creating a physical space and significant marker in New York for the global Black Lives Matter movement.”

Edwards is also curating the Frieze Artist Award, an open call for international emerging artists to realize a site-specific work, which is launching this year. Kapwani Kiwanga, known for exploring a wide range of subjects such as space travel and colonialism in her practice, was named the first recipient of the award in February. Her work Shady, a structure made of industrial metal and agricultural cloth, will be installed outside the entrance to the fair. The competition was judged by artist Liam Gillick; Eungie Joo, the curator of contemporary art at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; and Pablo León de la Barra, the curator of Latin America for the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s UBS MAP Global Art Initiative; in addition to Edwards.

The fair will also feature its first-ever themed section. Curated by Matthew Higgs from White Columns in New York, “For Your Infotainment” will pay homage to the legacy of dealer Hudson and his Feature Inc. gallery, a New York space that advanced the careers of many pioneering artists in the 1980s and 1990s. Solo and two-artist presentations of work by Dike Blair, Tom of Finland, Raymond Pettibon, and Takashi Murakami will be among the exhibitions featured in this section. Higgs is also curating a dedicated Feature Hudson Foundation booth that will showcase work by another fifteen other artists, including Lisa Beck, Richard Kern, and Nancy Shaver.

Other highlights of the fair include Frieze Talks, which will take place over the course of the event. Among those participating are author Ottessa Moshfegh who will be in dialogue with writer Patty Yumi Cottrell, and New York University professor Fred Moten, who will speak with artist Sondra Perry.

The other fairs kicking off this week include the fourth 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, which will showcase the work of more than sixty artists from Africa and its diaspora at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood; Art New York, an offshoot of Art Miami that will feature nearly one hundred galleries at Pier 94 for a fourth year; Moniker, which will hold its first New York iteration at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn; and Tefaf New York Spring, which will present ninety galleries for its second edition at the Park Avenue Armory.