Frieze Snaps Up New York’s Armory Show, Expo Chicago

Frieze, one of the world’s preeminent art fair companies, has bought New York’s Armory Show and is set to purchase Expo Chicago. The two events are among the most closely watched independent art fairs in the United States. Terms of the deals were not immediately available, but both events will continue to operate under their existing brands, and will retain their current teams.

The acquisitions represent a tremendous coup for Frieze, which already operates fairs in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Seoul, and is itself a subsidiary of sports, fashion, events, and media conglomerate IMG, whose parent company is global sport and entertainment megalith Endeavor. “These are both iconic, historic fairs with deep roots into their communities.,” Frieze CEO Simon Fox told the New York Times. “It was a wonderful opportunity for us to invest further in the US art scene and play a bigger role in that.”

The Armory Show was founded in 1994 as the Gramercy International Art Fair. Conceived by a loose collective of dealers, it was initially held in rooms at the Gramercy Park Hotel; it has since expanded to take over the Jacob Javits Center on the city’s far west side each fall. Expo Chicago grew out of Art Chicago, which was established in 1980; the newer fair rose from its ashes in 2012. Frieze currently operates its own New York art fair out of New York nonprofit the Shed, in the city’s tony Hudson Yards district; Chicago represents an entirely new market for the fair organizer.

The twin takeovers arrive a little more than a year after Frieze competitor Art Basel, which at the time operated annual fairs in Basel, Miami, and Hong Kong, announced the launch of its new Paris+ event, which displaced French art fair FIAC from its iconic longtime Paris home, the Grand Palais.

“We’ve been growing and innovating across all parts of our organization,” Fox told Artnews. “I see lots of future growth opportunities for us, thinking about Frieze as a whole rather than simply as an operator of fairs.”

