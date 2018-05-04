Frieze Stand Prizes Awarded to Jhaveri Contemporary and Nuno Centeno

Frieze New York announced that this year’s Stand Prizes have been awarded to Jhaveri Contemporary in Mumbai for its presentation of works by Mohan Samant in the Spotlight section of the fair and Nuno Centeno in Porto, Portugal, for its booth in the fair’s Focus section, a platform for galleries aged twelve years or younger. Nuno Centeno displayed works by Dan Rees, Adriano Amaral, Ana Cardoso, Adriano Costa, and Gabriel Lima. Each gallery will receive $7,500.

This year’s jury—consisting of Christopher Bedford, director of the Baltimore Museum of Art; Omar Kholeif, senior curator and director of global initiatives at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago; and Suzanne Cotter, director of the Mudam Luxembourg Musée d’Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean—praised Jhaveri Contemporary’s decision to exhibit works by a boundary-pushing Indian artist that had not previously been seen by a mainstream audience. It also described Nuno Centeno’s presentation as “bold.”

“I’m extremely proud because it’s a big effort and expense for galleries of my generation to be doing art fairs,” Nuno Centeno told Anna Brady of the Art Newspaper. Commenting on the works he brought to the fair, Centeno added, “I wanted to find a balance between figuration, gesture and abstraction, and also a feeling of human presence on the stand.”