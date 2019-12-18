Frieze Taps Andrew Durbin as Next Editor in Chief

Andrew Durbin has been named the next editor in chief of frieze, the contemporary art and culture magazine that was launched by Amanda Sharp, Matthew Slotover, and Tom Gidley in 1991. Durbin, who currently serves as senior editor at the publication, will be based in London, New York, and Berlin. He will assume his responsibilities in early January and will release the first issue of the magazine under his leadership in the spring.

“Andrew is a committed member of the frieze community, and after a wide-ranging and international search, we are delighted to promote him to this new position,” frieze publisher Rebecca Ann Siegel said in a statement. “His vision for the future of frieze is grounded in cross-disciplinary content and multi-media platforms. I look forward to working with him as we grow in the coming years.”

Prior to joining frieze, Durbin served as director of Company Gallery in New York and was a talks curator at the Poetry Project. He is the author of MacArthur Park (Nightboat, 2017) as well as a forthcoming novella called Skyland, which will be published by Nightboat in June 2020. Since joining frieze in 2017, Durbin profiled numerous artists including Janiva Ellis, Fran Lebowitz, Robert Morris, Laura Owens, Yvonne Rainer, and Ryan Trecartin and edited the recent Food Issue with Evan Moffitt.

On his appointment, Durbin said: “Frieze has played a key role in shaping art discourse for the past thirty years. Amidst the complex challenges facing artists and writers today, our history of building strong connections between art communities is now more important than ever. As editor in chief, I look forward to bolstering our international efforts to resist insularity and promote great art for a changing world.”

