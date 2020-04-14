Frye Art Museum Staffers Claim Layoffs Targeted Union Representatives

Employees of the Frye Art Museum in Seattle, who voted unanimously to join the Art Workers Union (AWU) last June, staged a “socially distant picket” in front of its building on Friday, April 10, in protest of layoffs that allegedly targeted members of their union’s bargaining committee.

According to Hyperallergic, earlier that day, staffers were informed that all non-exempt part-time and on-call employees, who make up one-third of the museum’s workforce, were being laid off. Two union representatives who were instrumental in the institution’s security team’s efforts to organize were among the twenty-one people who were let go.

In May 2019, The Stranger reported that the majority of the security staff at the Frye are artists and have degrees, but only make minimum wage and do not receive benefits. The part-time workers began the union drive to try and achieve equitable wages and healthcare through the museum and are negotiating contracts with management.

The demonstrators, who wore face masks and held signs, which read, “Frye Art Museum, Union Buster,” are demanding that the laid off workers be reinstated and provided with pandemic pay and medical insurance until the reopening of the museum. A petition launched on the Action Network currently has 168 signatures.

John Edens, a member of AWU’s bargaining unit who was laid off, told Hyperallergic that “it’s ridiculous that they’re laying off staff when the museum isn’t dependent on revenue in the first place—it’s a free museum. They’d rather pay the board over $100 an hour than take care of the workers that made the Frye Art Museum great in the first place.” Caitlin Lee, another active member of AWU, called the layoffs a “union-busting maneuver.” Before Lee lost her job, she said that the union attempted to consult with the Frye over its COVID-19 response multiple times.

Museum director and CEO Joseph Rosa said that the institution laid off employees who were classified as non-exempt part-time workers and that no one was let go based on their involvement with the union. Five days before the Frye reduced its workforce, Rosa’s salary was cut and the board of trustees’ stipends were suspended. Like many other museums across the country, the Frye is anticipating major losses because of its prolonged closure. The institution forecasts that by May it will have a $100,000 shortfall.

