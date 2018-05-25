Gabriele and Werner Merzbacher Collection Heads to the Kunsthaus Zurich

The Kunsthaus Zürich has announced that artworks from the Gabriele and Werner Merzbacher collection, a significant private collection of modern art, will be coming to the museum as part of a long-term loan agreement. A total of sixty-five works including paintings by Impressionists, Post-Impressionists, Fauvists, and German Expressionists will be exhibited at the museum over the course of the next twenty years.

The collection was built from a small selection of paintings by Picasso, Van Gogh, Cézanne, Klee, Matisse, Renoir, and Jawlensky that were passed down from Gabrielle’s grandfather, Bernhard Mayer, a prosperous fur merchant. After Werner, who emigrated to the US from Switzerland—where he took refuge after losing his parents in Auschwitz—and Gabrielle married they continued adding to the collection over the course of several decades.

Today, it consists of over one hundred and thirty paintings and sculptures and is characterized by the represented artists’ use of color. It was first presented to the public in its entirety in an exhibition, “Joy of Color” (1999), at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. Other exhibitions, which included a major sampling of the collection, were mounted at the Royal Academy in London and the Yasuda Kasai Museum in Japan.