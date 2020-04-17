Gagosian Furloughs Part-Time Staffers, Wangari Mathenge Now Represented by Roberts Projects, and More

Gagosian announced this week that it would furlough part-time employees and interns and cut full-time workers’ salaries. According to a letter reviewed by Artnews, Larry Gagosian told staffers that the salary reductions would be “uniform and comprehensive,” with individuals making less than $150,000 receiving a 10 percent pay cut and employees earning more than $200,000 receiving a 20 percent pay cut. “Gagosian, like most businesses, is facing an unprecedented time due to the global coronavirus pandemic.” Virginia Coleman, a spokeswoman for the gallery, told Artnews. “It is our hope that these reductions will help ensure the gallery stays strong.”

Lisson Gallery has partnered with Augment, an app whose proprietary technology allows users to visualize 3D objects and products in augmented reality through their smartphones and tablets. The gallery has been working with the company for nearly eighteen months to tailor the platform for 2D and 3D fine art objects, enabling users to position a sculpture, installation, or painting in one’s own space in augmented reality.

“While Augment has been working with major consumer brands, from Coca Cola to Unilever and Logitech, since 2011, this is our first partnership with an arts organization,” said Dimitri Duffeleer, Augment’s CEO. This is one very close to our hearts as the arts community is the vibrant lifeblood of change and a barometer for the wellbeing of humanity.” Commenting in the initiative, Lisson Gallery’s executive director Alex Logsdail, said: “While initially planned as a licensed Lisson Gallery app, we have fast-tracked the development and decided to make the technology available to all, with a subscription, given the closure of most galleries during the current global pandemic. Our hope is that Augment can be beneficial to the business beyond the current situation.”

Wangari Mathenge has joined Roberts Projects in Culver City, California. The historically-focused painter, who has a background in international business and law, uses her work to make visible the black female experience within the context of both customary African society and the diaspora. Her portraits often embody issues of identity, migration, and hierarchical dynamics and depict people with whom she has significant relationships. One of her newest series “The Expats” (2019) exposes how the use of the term is typically reserved for white western migrants. Mathenge had her first exhibition with the gallery, “Aura of Quiet,” in 2019. Her second show with the will take place in 2021.

Luhring Augustine in New York has announced its representation of Tomm El-Saieh in collaboration with CENTRAL FINE in Miami. Born and raised in Port-au-Prince-born, the Miami-based artist is known for his vibrant paintings which draw inspiration from American and international abstraction, Haitian Voodoo traditions, and percussive music. His rhythmic, acrylic abstractions are filled with markings, notations, scratches, and erasures and recall Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky’s work in which colors and specific marks were made to represent sound. El-Saieh had his first institutional solo show in the United States at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami in 2017.

Tomm El-Saieh, Battery, 2019. Photo: Tomm El-Saieh. Courtesy of the artist.

