Gagosian Will Open Third Paris Gallery

Global megagallery Gagosian in October will open its third outpost in Paris. The gallery, at 9, rue de Castiglione in Paris’s 1st arrondissement, will be Gagosian’s eighteenth. In addition to the Paris branches, the dealer has half a dozen locations in New York alone, as well as three in London, and one each in Athens, Basel, Geneva, Hong Kong, Los Angeles and Rome. Earlier this year, Gagosian shuttered its San Francisco outpost and leased space in the former Marciano Museum in Los Angeles, already home to the dealer’s Beverly Hills branch.

“Paris is an important center for modern and contemporary art, and this space will bring a new dimension to Gagosian’s presence there, while complementing the important efforts of museums and foundations in the City of Lights,” said gallery founder Larry Gagosian in a statement.

The new gallery will occupy the former Hotel Lotti, which dates to 1910 and whose retrofitting was supervised by architect Rémi Tessier. An exhibition of the work of Alexander Calder, opening October 19, will inaugurate the location. On display will be drawings and a maquette of Calder’s monumental Flying Dragon sculpture of 1975; that work will be on view nearby, at the Place Vendôme, as part of FIAC’s public art program “Hors les Murs.” The 9, rue Castiglione space will also exhibit other Calder works dating to 1975, while Gagosian’s 4, rue de Ponthieu space, in the eighth arrondissement, will host a broader exhibition devoted to the American sculptor’s work.

“Rue de Castiglione—with its beautiful arcades dating from the early 1900s, and its proximity to Place Vendôme and some of the world’s most important museums—adds another unique location for artists and estates to present works locally, and deepens the gallery’s commitment to the city,” said Gagosian Paris director Serena Cattaneo Adorno. Paris has seen its long-held status as an art capital burnished in recent years by the increasing presence of global galleries there, as well as by Brexit, which has lessened England’s capacity to compete in the field.

