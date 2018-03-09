Galerie Nagel Draxler Opens New Space in Cologne

Gallerists Saskia Draxler and Christian Nagel have announced that they will open a new outpost in Cologne. The space will be Galerie Nagel Draxler’s second location in the city—it currently operates a project space in partnership with the Diko Reisen travel agency at Komödienstraße 48, where it stages two to three exhibitions per year. The gallery also has two spaces at Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz in Berlin.

Formerly known as Galerie Christian Nagel, the gallery was originally founded by Christian Nagel in Cologne in 1990. Its new headquarters in Cologne will be designed by Roger Bundschuh Architects, which is building the Suhrkamp Publishing House’s new flagship space in Berlin. “By coming back with a permanent gallery space in Cologne, we acknowledge a decade long resurgence of the city as a strong art world center,” Draxler and Nagel said in a statement. “Today Cologne and Berlin are the two most important places for art in Germany.”

The gallery will be inaugurated on April 18 with an exhibition of new works by artist Egan Frantz that will be followed by a Martha Rosler show, which is slated to open on May 25. Among the artists that the gallery represents are Kader Attia, Heimo Zobernig, Rosler, Andrea Fraser, Mark Dion, Joëlle Tuerlinckx, Stephan Dillemuth, Anna Fasshauer, and Luke Willis Thompson.