Galleries and Artists Fundraise for Black Lives Matter Movement, Lynda Benglis Joins Xavier Hufkens, and More

Galleries and artists are working together in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Several have organized auctions and others are selling works by individual artists for organizations working toward racial justice. California’s Night Gallery launched an online auction exhibition on June 8. Featuring works by Mira Dancy, Awol Erizku, Marisa Takal, Christine Wang, and Kandis Williams, among others, the event runs through June 22. One-hundred percent of the gallery’s proceeds will go to initiatives such as the Los Angeles Black Worker Center, the Equal Justice Initiative, and the Los Angeles Action Bail Fund.

Other fundraising efforts include Sargent’s Daughters’s presentation of a new series of drawings by Brooklyn-based artist Abbey Williams—proceeds will be donated to Black Mamas Matter, which works to advance Black maternal health and provide healthcare and resources to Black women—Ebecho Muslimova’s selling of prints with Magenta Plains Gallery to benefit community bail funds, and Mpagi Sepuya and Document Gallery’s offering of free prints to anyone who gives at least $250 to one of a number of organizations including the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, Fair Fight, The Laundromat Project, and National Bail Out.

London galleries and auction houses prepare to open Monday, June 15, after they won the right to be considered “non-essential retail.” Among the galleries that will begin welcoming guests next week are Gazelli Art House, Gagosian (Grosvenor Hill, Britannia Street, and Davies Street), David Zwirner, Goodman Gallery, White Cube Mason’s Yard and West End, Stephen Friedman Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Marian Goodman, and Pace Gallery. Among the artists whose works will be on view are John Chamberlain, Rineke Dijkstra, Andreas Eriksson, Urs Fischer, Bridget Riley, Charles Ray, and James Turrell. According to Time Out, each gallery will be implementing new safety measures including providing hand sanitizer, enforcing a two meter social distancing rule, and capping the number of guests allowed entry at one time. Visitors will also be required to wear masks.

Xavier Hufkens announced its representation of Lynda Benglis. “Rather than embodying concrete things, Benglis’s works suggest unfurled feelings or qualities beyond the constrictions of categorization,” Cathryn Drake wrote in a review in the May/June 2020 issue of Artforum. “Arguably, from the day she published her divisive Artforum advertisement of November 1974, in which she was dressed only in sunglasses and wielding a double-duty dildo, her work has been about seizing art as a tool of empowerment and autonomy.”

Benglis lives and works between New York, Santa Fe, and Greece. Her work is included in the public collections of several New York institutions including the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Whitney Museum of American Art as well as in the National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC; the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; Tate Modern, London; Walker Art Center, Minneapolis; Hokkaido Museum of Art, Japan; and the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, Australia, among others.

Deana Lawson joins David Kordansky Gallery in California. The photographer and educator, who teaches at Princeton University, is known for her staged domestic scenes which often feature strangers she met and asked to photograph. Her intimate interiors also usually feature objects or props she adds in order to showcase the materiality of Black culture. A Guggenheim fellow, Lawson has shot all over the world, including in Jamacia and Ethiopia. She is also represented by Sikkema Jenkins & Co., New York, and has been subject of numerous solo exhibitions at institutions such as Kunsthalle Basel, Switzerland (on view through October 11, 2020); Huis Marseille, Amsterdam (2019); The Underground Museum, Los Angeles (2018); Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh (2018); Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (2017); and the Art Institute of Chicago (2015). Her photgraphs will also soon be on view in the Art Basel Online Viewing Rooms, from June 17 to 26.

ALL IMAGES