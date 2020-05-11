Gallery Weekend Beijing to Launch Fourth Edition on May 22

The fourth edition of Gallery Weekend Beijing (GWBJ), which was postponed because of Covid-19, will now take place from May 22 through May 31. The weeklong event will feature twenty-two galleries and institutions presenting solo and group exhibitions, public art installations, talks, and events across Beijing’s 798 Art Zone as well as online.

“Despite the enormous challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are extremely excited to open Gallery Weekend Beijing 2020,” said Amber Yifei Wang, director of GWBJ. “Its return marks an important moment for the arts community in China and around the world as it signals a revival of Beijing’s art scene and the art market. We have worked tirelessly to ensure a strong presentation of cutting-edge contemporary art to showcase the strength of art and culture in Beijing.”

Originally scheduled for March 2020, Gallery Weekend Beijing will be one of the first art initiatives to relaunch in China. It will also mark the reopening of its two non-profit participants: UCCA Center for Contemporary Art and M Woods. This year's program will include a collaboration with Zurich Art Weekend, to foster debate on the challenges and possibilities of crisis, an opening party showcasing artist performances, expanded digital offerings that will provide remote access to its programming to engage international audiences unable to travel abroad. In addition, a new mobile app containing audio and visual content will be launched.

Philip Tinari, director and CEO of the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, said: “UCCA is proud to be an institutional partner in Gallery Weekend Beijing 2020. We look forward to this year’s edition not only for the great exhibitions and programmes it will include, but also as a signal of the return of cultural life to our city. We are delighted to be opening our first exhibition of the year as part of the lineup and committed to providing an engaging and safe experience for all visitors.”

The full list of participants in the event is as follows:

ASIA ART CENTER

Beijing Commune

CLC Gallery Venture

Galerie Urs Meile

Galleria Continua

Ginkgo Space

Hive Center for Contemporary Art

Hunsand Space

Long March Space

Magician Space

M WOODS

N3 Contemporary Art

PIFO Gallery

Platform China Contemporary Art Institute Space Station

SPURS Gallery

Star Gallery

Tang Contemporary Art

TOKYO GALLERY + BTAP

Triumph Gallery

UCCA Center for Contemporary Art

Wind H Art Center

