Gavin Brown to Join Gladstone as Partner, Ending Long-Running NYC Gallery

Gavin Brown is shutting down the influential namesake gallery he’s run for twenty-six years to become a partner at Gladstone Gallery, a move that promises to reshape the landscape of an industry facing immense uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the merger, ten out of the forty-eight artists represented by Gavin Brown’s Enterprise will join Gladstone’s illustrious stable, bringing the business closer to global titans like Gagosian, Pace, Hauser & Wirth, and David Zwirner. Confirmed artists switching over include Ed Atkins, Kerstin Brätsch, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Arthur Jafa, Joan Jonas, Alex Katz, Mark Leckey, Rachel Rose, Frances Stark, and Rirkrit Tiravanija. It remains unknown whether others—including Urs Fischer, Cy Gavin, and Laura Owens—will also transfer to the larger gallery, which operates three spaces in New York and one in Brussels.

While logistical details of the consolidation are still being worked out, Brown says he will close his three-story Harlem headquarters, opened in 2016, but continue to helm the gallery he opened in a Roman eighth-century church in 2015. (An additional outpost, opened in the Lower East Side in 2014, closed last summer.) Since the dealer opened his gallery in 1994, he’s become a major force in New York’s art world, celebrated for his collaborative approach to exhibition-making and for helping establish the careers of numerous artists, including Fischer and Elizabeth Peyton. According to Artnet, Brown’s current employees were notified of the shutdown today, and Gladstone says it’s still assessing the staffing needs of its newly expanded business.

“I think that this moment in history is an important time to think of new possibilities in the art world,” Barbara Gladstone told Artnet. “This new alliance with Gavin feels natural, evolutionary, and auspicious. I have long admired Gavin for his originality and individual presence, and these are extremely valuable qualities to me, which should be encouraged in all of us. I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work with Gavin and this remarkable group of artists.”

Since March, his gallery has been open by appointment only, and it’s not yet known when it will close permanently. “The past twenty-six years were an extraordinary ride and to have worked with the people I met along the way was the privilege of a lifetime. I feel very fortunate to be able to start this new chapter with Barbara and Max,” Brown said.

