Georgia Museum of Art Receives Gift of Fourteen Works

The Georgia Museum of Art has been gifted fourteen paintings and works on paper from the collection of C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry. Among the works donated are watercolors by Winslow Homer, John Singer Sargent, and Andrew Wyeth, as well as a pastel by Childe Hassam and oils by John Twachtman, Maurice Prendergast, and John Leslie Breck. They will be exhibited at the institution beginning May 12.

The Terry family has a long history of giving to the University of Georgia and the Georgia Museum of Art, as well as to other initiatives in support of education, children’s charities, and the arts. “My husband and I just felt we wanted to give back because we had such good fortune,” Mary Virginia Terry said. C. Herman Terry, the former president of Dependable Insurance Co., which he built into a major corporation in Jacksonville, Florida, passed away in 1998.

Commenting on the donation, William U. Eiland, director of the museum, said: “My reaction at hearing from Mrs. Terry that she was making this gift to the museum? Joy. Unaffected, pure joy. And gratefulness, on behalf of generations of students yet to enroll at the university.”